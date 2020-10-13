13m ago
NHLPA announces arbitration schedule
The NHLPA announced the schedule for this year's salary arbitration hearings on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The NHLPA announced the schedule for this year's salary arbitration hearings on Tuesday.
The hearings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8.
October 20
Andrew Mangiapane
Anthony DeAngelo
Matthew Grzelcyk
October 21
Ilya Mikheyev
October 22
Connor Brown
October 25
Tyler Bertuzzi
October 26
Linus Ullmark
October 27
Sam Reinhart
October 28
Jake Virtanen
October 30
Joshua Ho-Sang
October 31
Devon Toews
Alexandar Georgiev
November 1
Nicholas Paul
November 2
Gustav Forsling
November 4
Victor Olofsson
Warren Foegele
November 5
Ryan Strome
November 6
Brendan Lemieux
Ryan Pulock
November 7
Christian Jaros
November 8
Chris Tierney
MacKenzie Weegar
Haydn Fleury