The NHLPA announced the schedule for this year's salary arbitration hearings on Tuesday.

The hearings will run from Oct. 20 to Nov. 8.

October 20

Andrew Mangiapane

Anthony DeAngelo

Matthew Grzelcyk

October 21

Ilya Mikheyev

October 22

Connor Brown

October 25

Tyler Bertuzzi

October 26

Linus Ullmark

October 27

Sam Reinhart

October 28

Jake Virtanen

October 30

Joshua Ho-Sang

October 31

Devon Toews

Alexandar Georgiev

November 1

Nicholas Paul

November 2

Gustav Forsling

November 4

Victor Olofsson

Warren Foegele

November 5

Ryan Strome

November 6

Brendan Lemieux

Ryan Pulock

November 7

Christian Jaros

November 8

Chris Tierney

MacKenzie Weegar

Haydn Fleury