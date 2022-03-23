TORONTO — Nick Robertson put up four points and the Toronto Marlies trounced the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 6-1 in American Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Robertson had a goal and three assists for the Marlies (29-22-4), while Josh Ho-Sang scored twice and notched a helper, Bobby McMann netted a pair of goals and Jack Kopacka added a single.

Drew O'Connor scored the lone goal for the Penguins (27-25-8) on a power play with one second left in the second period.

Toronto's Keith Petruzzelli tallied 32 saves and Louis Domingue stopped 28-of-34 shots for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Marlies were potent on the power play, scoring on 3 of 5 man advantages. The Penguins went 1 for 3.

The result was a reversal of fortunes after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton routed Toronto 5-1 on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.