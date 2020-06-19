Nick Watney has become the first PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19

The PGA Tour confirmed that on Friday, prior to arriving at the tournament, Watney experienced symptoms consistent with the illness. He consulted a doctor, was given a test and it came back positive. He subsequently withdrew from the tournament and will enter self-isolation for a minimum of 10 days.

“For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the TOUR has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick,” the PGA Tour said in a press release.

Watney played last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, missing the cut.

He travelled to the RBC Heritage privately and was not on the tour’s charter flight.

The 39-year-old from Sacramento, Calif., shot 74 in the first round this week playing alongside Luke List and Vaughn Taylor. Both List and Taylor were on the course Friday. Guidelines from the Centre for Disease Control may require those exposed to self-quarantine as well.

The tour reported administering 369 tests prior to this week’s tournament, including players, caddies and essential personnel, and there were zero positive results.