Cooper: 'Not sure' if Kucherov will play Game 7

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov was not on the ice for the team's optional morning skate ahead of Friday's Game 7 against the New York Islanders.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said after the session he was "not sure" if Kucherov would play in the decisive game.

"Not sure. I wish I could give you guys lineup answers. I can't," Cooper said. "We'll have to wait till tonight."

Kucherov left Game 6 in the first period and did not return to action after taking a hard cross-check from defenceman Scott Mayfield. He left for the locker room shortly later after making a hit on forward Mathew Barzal.

The 28-year-old is leading the playoffs in scoring with five goals and 22 assists for 27 points over 16 games after missing the entire regular season due to off-season hip surgery.