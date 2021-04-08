Canucks now at 21 players who have tested positive for COVID-19

There appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel for the Vancouver Canucks when it comes to their recent COVID-19 outbreak.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Canucks had no positive case results on Wednesday night, the first day with no additional cases in several days.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Canucks officially announced that 21 players and four staff members had tested positive since their outbreak started.

Dreger says the NHL is targeting the end of next week for Vancouver's return to game action.

Among the 21 players, three are from the taxi squad and one additional player is considered a close contact.

The statement added that the source of the outbreak is a confirmed variant and stems from a single individual.

"An ongoing investigation by Vancouver Coastal Health and club contact tracing staff attributes the source infection to a single individual obtained in a community setting, which has since been identified by public health as a public exposure location. Rapid spread of infection throughout the team indicates a link between contacts and the primary case," read the statement.

Travis Boyd, Jalen Chatfield, Thatcher Demko, Alex Edler, Adam Gaudette, Travis Hamonic, Jayce Hawryluk, Nils Hoglander, Braden Holtby, Bo Horvat, Quinn Hughes, Zack MacEwen, Marc Michaelis, Tyler Motte, Tyler Myers, Antoine Roussel, Nate Schmidt, Brandon Sutter and Jake Virtanen were all on the NHL's COVID protocol list as of Wednesday night.

All Canucks players and staff remain in isolation.

The Canucks have shut down operations since their game against the Calgary Flames last Wednesday was postponed just hours before puck drop.