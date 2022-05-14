Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov will not be suspended for Sunday's Game 7 against the Dallas Stars following a hearing Saturday for an illegal check to the head of Stars forward Luke Glendening in Game 6.

"After thoroughly reviewing all available video and following a telephone hearing today, the Department of Player Safety has determined that there will be no supplemental discipline assessed to Calgary’s Nikita Zadorov for his hit against Dallas’ Luke Glendening," NHL Player Safety said in a series of Tweets. "While there was significant head contact on this play, Zadorov took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward, and hit through Glendening’s core. Therefore, under Rule 48.1 (i), the head contact was determined to be unavoidable."

(2/2) While there was significant head contact on this play, Zadorov took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward, and hit through Glendening’s core. Therefore, under Rule 48.1 (i), the head contact was determined to be unavoidable. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 14, 2022

In the second period of Friday night's Game 6, Zadorov hit Glendening up high with his elbow and caused the veteran centre to leave the game briefly with an upper-body injury. Head coach Rick Bowness told reporters after the game that he did not know if Glendening would be able to play in Game 7 but added he is dealing with a separate lower-body injury.

Head coach Darryl Sutter disagrees that a hearing is necessary for Zadorov.

“It was a hockey hit. I totally disagree there should be a hearing when there has been slew foots in this series,” said Sutter.

Sutter on Zadorov hit: “it was a hockey hit. I totally disagree there should be a hearing when there has been slew foots in this series.” #Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 14, 2022

Defenceman Chris Tanvev was not in a walking boot or limping on Saturday. He will continue to receive treatment and is a game-time decision for Game 7 on Sunday.

Zadorov was not assessed a penalty on the play and went on to play 18:42 in Calgary's 4-2 loss. Bowness was critical of the hit after the game, calling it a "head shot."

The two teams will play Game 7 Sunday night in Calgary with the winner moving on to face the winner of the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings series, which will be decided Saturday night.