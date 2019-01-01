The Toronto Raptors provided an injury update on Kyle Lowry and Jonas Valanciunas Tuesday.

Lowry visited a specialist last Friday and received pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory injections for his lower back soreness. The team said he continues to improve but there is no timetable for his return to the court.

Valanciunas had the sutures removed from his left hand on Friday after having surgery in early December. The team says he has begun his rehabilitation, and his condition will be updated as necessary.

Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz will be the third straight game and eighth in the team's last nine that Lowry has missed with his back injury.

Valanciunas has been out since December 12 with a dislocated thumb.