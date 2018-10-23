Let the speculation begin on what an off day means for restricted free agent William Nylander.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Nylander did not take to the ice with Austria's Dornbirn Bulldogs for practice on Tuesday. He skated for roughly to two hours on Monday with a backup goaltender as the team had an off day. He joined the team for practice three times last week.

There has appeared to be movement of late in negotiations between the Maple Leafs and the 22-year-old forward. Nylander met with Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas in Switzerland last Wednesday and Dubas was spotted speaking to the winger's agent, Lewis Gross, at Sunday night's Rangers game. He has missed the team's first nine games of the season to date.

Bulldogs head coach Dave MacQueen told First Up on TSN Radio 1050 Toronto on Monday that he wasn't sure if Nylander would join his team Tuesday, but has told him after each skate that he hopes (for Nylander's sake) that he won't the see the Swede again.

"Honestly, when he jumped into drills, he looked like he was having fun," MacQueen said of Nylander first skates with the team. "He was joking around with the guys. I know he took a few of the guys – and he doesn't even know these guys – out for lunch one day. And for him to be out there today, he was on the ice today probably, I'm guessing, (for) over two hours by himself with a goaltender, just running through drills. I know it's not the same as being in at an NHL camp or in games there, but he looks motivated, honestly. He goes to the gym every day, since he's been here anyways. Looks like he's in good shape, he's got a smile on his face.

"I did get the indication today when I said, 'Hey, I hope I don't see you, good luck and I hope everything works out the way you want it to work out.' and he goes, 'Yeah, hopefully sooner rather than later.'"

Toronto has to sign Nylander before Dec. 1 in order for him to be eligible to play this season.

The Maple Leafs (6-3) have lost their past two games and will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.