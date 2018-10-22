William Nylander skated in Europe once again Monday, taking the ice with a backup goaltender of Austria's Dornbirn Bulldogs.

Nylander, who met with Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas in Switzerland last Wednesday, skated with the Bulldogs three times last week, Bulldogs head coach Dave MacQueen revealed Monday.

MacQueen told First Up on TSN 1050 Toronto that he first believed it was a joke when his general manager informed him Nylander wanted to skate with the team. Nylander was in Austria with his father, Michael, to visit his sister, a tennis player who trains at a facility next door to the Bulldogs.

MacQueen said he believes Nylander is in good shape and was unsure whether Nylander would practise with his team again on Tuesday.

"Honestly, when he jumped into drills, he looked like he was having fun," MacQueen said. "He was joking around with the guys. I know he took a few of the guys – and he doesn't even know these guys – out for lunch one day. And for him to be out there today, he was on the ice today probably, I'm guessing, (for) over two hours by himself with a goaltender, just running through drills. I know it's not the same as being in at an NHL camp or in games there, but he looks motivated, honestly. He goes to the gym every day, since he's been here anyways. Looks like he's in good shape, he's got a smile on his face.

"I did get the indication today when I said, 'Hey, I hope I don't see you, good luck and I hope everything works out the way you want it to work out.' and he goes, 'Yeah, hopefully sooner rather than later.'"

@wmnylander practising with Austrian hockey team Dornbirn Bulldogs this week. Image shows Nylander together with Bulldogs Head Coach @DaveMacQueen. pic.twitter.com/qFrtAPTqS0 — Dornbirn Bulldogs (@DECBulldogs) October 19, 2018

Nylander's agent, Lewis Gross, spoke with Dubas on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Maple Leafs (6-3) have lost their past two games and will take on the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.