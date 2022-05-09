Billy McKinney's time with the Oakland Athletics appears to be at its end.

The team announced on Monday that the 27-year-old outfielder had been designated for assignment.

Outfielder Luis Barrera was recalled in a corresponding move.

In 23 games this season, McKinney was batting .096 with five hits, four runs batted in and an OPS of .331.

The Dallas native was in his first year with the A's, having appeared in a combined 116 games in 2021 with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Previously, McKinney appeared in 122 games over three seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2018 to 2020 after being acquired from the New York Yankees as part of a deal that sent lefty JA Happ to the Bronx.