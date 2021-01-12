The 2020-21 NHL season is just hours away, and there has never been a better time to take a look at what Vegas thinks will happen this season. We have no time to waste, so let’s dive into some Norris Trophy odds.

The Favourite:

Victor Hedman +400

There is one man that stands alone in Vegas when it comes to Norris odds, and that man is Victor Hedman.

The 30-year-old has the shortest odds to win the award as he enters his 12th NHL season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeceman has been the definition of consistent in recent seasons and has been a lock to be in the Norris conversation.

Over the last three seasons, Hedman has received more Norris votes than any player in the league.

His stellar play over that time saw him win the award in 2018, and place third in back-to-back seasons.

The Contenders:

Roman Josi +600

Last year’s Norris winner finds himself right near the top of this season’s odds.

Josi posted a career-best 49 assists and 65 points last season, despite playing in just 69 games.

The 30-year-old has always carried a big role on this Nashville Predators blueline, and last season his 25:47 minutes of ice-time per game was third in the league.

He has finished in the top seven of Norris voting five of the last six seasons.

Dougie Hamilton +650

Everything was looking up for Dougie Hamilton last season.

His 14 goals and 40 points through 47 games had him on pace to set career-highs all across the board.

But a broken left fibula ended his regular season in January.

However, his performance through 47 games was enough to land him in seventh spot in Norris voting.

Hamilton was able to return in August for Carolina’s playoff series against the Boston Bruins, where he had one point in three games.

With the 27-year-old back at full health, if he can replicate his start to last season he will find himself in the Norris conversation this year.

John Carlson +900

There were two players that received a majority of a first-place Norris votes last season, Josi and John Carlson.

Carlson’s 15 goals and 75 points saw him collect 56 of 170 first-place votes and his 83 second-place votes were more than every other player in the league combined.

The 31-year-old Washington Capitals blueline veteran has been a favourite for Norris voting in recent seasons, finishing fifth in 2018, fourth the following season and second last year.

Notice the trend?

The Longshots:

Cale Makar +1200

After making his NHL debut in the 2019 playoffs, Cale Makar entered the 2019-20 regular season with high expectations, and he didn’t disappoint.

Makar scored 12 goals in 57 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, finishing the season with a remarkable 50 points.

His regular season performance was enough to land him the league’s top rookie award, winning the Calder Memorial Trophy, and also had him in ninth place in Norris voting.

He followed that up with four goals and 11 helpers in 15 playoff games.

Makar has now scored 17 goals and added 54 assists in his first 82 NHL games.

If he can duplicate those numbers this season, the 22-year-old might soon find his name engraved on the Norris Trophy.

Alex Pietrangelo +1200

Fresh off signing a brand-new, seven-year, $61.6-million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights, Alex Pietrangelo will be looking to duplicate last season.

The former St. Louis Blues captain scored a career-high 16 goals, and his 52 points fell just two shy of topping another career-best of his.

Pietrangelo was one of four defencemen that received first-place Norris votes last season - he finished fourth in voting.

Quinn Hughes +1200

If it were not for Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes would’ve ran away with the Calder last season.

Hughes, 21, had eight goals and 53 points last season in a stellar rookie campaign.

The Florida native had a strong showing in the playoffs as well, tallying two goals and 16 points in 17 games for the Vancouver Canucks.