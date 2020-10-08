Ahead of free agency on Friday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

10:48am et - Michael Russo of The Athletic reports the Minnesota Wild are close to signing Matt Bartkowski to a contract to keep him from hitting the open market on Friday.

10:33am et - The Detroit Red Wings reached one-year extensions for two of their restricted free agents on Thursday in Adam Erne and Taro Hirose.

Financial terms were not disclosed for either deal.

10:05am et - The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension on Thursday.

Juulsen will earn $700,000 in the NHL under the new deal and $125,000 in the AHL.

Morning Roundup

Going to Market?

Anton Khudobin was the star of the playoffs for the Dallas Stars, but it appears he could be available on the market come Noon et on Friday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports there has been back and forth between the Stars and Khudobin, but it sounds like the goaltender is planning to test the open market after the Stars' latest offer. He adds, however, that the door is not yet closed on a deal.

The 34-year-old recorded a .930 save percentage and 2.22 GAA in 30 appearances this past season with the Stars. With Ben Bishop injured, he made 24 starts during the Return to Play, backstopping the Stars to the Stanley Cup Final. He posted a 14-10 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.69 GAA in the Edmonton bubble.

A seventh-round (206th overall) pick by the Minnesota Wild in 2004, Khudobin has had stints with several NHL teams, including the Wild, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks and Stars.

He is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract.



No Bad Deals

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said Wednesday that while he would like to add cap space ahead of Friday, he doesn't believe the team has any contracts they must move off their books.

"I'm not sure we would be able do that without making a poor trade," Dubas said. "We don't really have any contracts we look at and say, 'We need to get rid of this player.'"

Last year, the Maple Leafs traded a first-round pick to the Carolina Hurricanes to shed Patrick Marleau's $6.25 million contract to clear space. This year, the Maple Leafs have a projected $5.41 million in cap space with restricted free agents Ilya Mikheyev and Travis Dermott in need of new deals.

As far as the team's plans for upgrading this off-season, Dubas said he entered the week with two goals.

"We're looking to become a harder group to play against particularly in the lower end of our forward group and we're looking to improve ourselves on defence," Dubas said Wednesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted earlier this week the Maple Leafs may have interest in free agent winger Wayne Simmonds.



Latest on Markstrom

LeBrun joined 7-Eleven That's Hockey on Wednesday to update the Vancouver Canucks' situation with starter Jacob Markstrom. He reports the Canucks are still working to get a deal done, but will face competition from the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames if Markstrom hits the open market on Friday.

LeBrun also weighed in on the Oilers' interest in Tyson Barrie as his deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs expires and the Nashville Predators plans for Taylor Hall.