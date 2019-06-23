Each day through the opening of NHL free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL. In Sunday's roundup, the UFA interview period is now open as pending unrestricted free agents can meet with prospective teams.

Florida Meetings

The Florida Panthers were expected to speak to both Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin when the UFA interview period began and those meetings will take place on Monday. Both TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie and Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli say the Panthers would like to have both, but need a goaltender more than a forward.

Interest In Perry

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli says that more than 10 teams have already reached out to the camp of forward Corey Perry, who was recently bought out by the Anaheim Ducks, making him an unrestricted free agent. Seravalli mentions the Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators as two teams that jump to the top of the list for him, each would love to have Perry on a bargain contract. The Dallas Stars are also a possibility for Perry, but their first priority is Mats Zuccarello, who they would like to have on a four-year deal.

Extending Kapanen and Johnsson

The Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on extensions with restricted free agent forwards Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

When TOR eventually formalizes contract extensions for RFAs Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson, I would expect Kapanen’s AAV on a three-year deal to be $3.2M and Johnsson’s AAV on a four-year deal to be $3.4M. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2019

The Leafs “more or less” have an agreement in place with Kapanen, according to McKenzie. The deal is expected to be three years with an average annual value of $3.2 million.

The Leafs are also closing in on a four-year extension with Johnsson that will likely be worth $3.4 million per season.

The deals are not expected to be formalized until the Leafs’ cap situation is clarified.