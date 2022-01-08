BARRIE, Ont. — Brandon Coe scored 1:51 into overtime and the North Bay Battalion snapped the Barrie Colts' six-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory in the Ontario Hockey League Saturday.

Matvey Petrov and Kyle McDonald scored in regulation time for North Bay (18-11-4), winners of two straight. Liam Arnsby had two assists while Joe Vrbetic stopped 35 pucks.

Hunter Haight and Cooper Matthews scored in the second period for Barrie (14-7-3) in the team's first game since Dec. 18. Ryan Del Monte assisted both goals.

Goalie Matteo Lalama made 21 saves in the loss.

The Colts outshot the Battalion 37-24.

The OHL announced earlier in the day that Kingston's game at Peterborough would be postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Frontenacs' game Sunday at Mississauga and Tuesday at Oshawa were also postponed.

---

ICEDOGS 5 WOLVES 4

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Liam Van Loon scored twice, Josh Rosenzweig made 35 saves and Niagara (9-16-1) held on for its third consecutive win. Sudbury (8-17-3) scored twice late but couldn't find the equalizer. The Wolves remain winless in seven straight.

---

SPITFIRES 5 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Matthew Maggio score twice and added an assist, Wyatt Johnston had four points (one goal, three assists) and Will Cuylle broke a 2-2 deadlock in the second period to lead Windsor (15-9-4) to victory. Tye Kartye and Cole MacKay replied for Soo (18-11-2).

---

OTTERS 4 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. – Nolan Lalonde made 40 stops to lift Erie (10-16-2) to its fourth straight victory. Elias Cohen and Christian Kyrou guided the offence with one goal and one assist apiece. Antonino Pugliese scored the lone goal and Jackson Parsons stopped 23 shots for Kitchener (13-13-2).

---

STING 5 FIREBIRDS 3

SARNIA, Ont. – Nolan Burke netted twice, and Ryan Mast snapped a 3-3 tie late in the second period as Sarnia (11-12-3) ended a two-game losing skid. Luke Cavallin stopped 30 shots in defeat for Flint (15-12-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2022.