Edmonton Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock said that defenceman Oscar Klefbom will be out "weeks, not days" after he left Tuesday's game against the Avalanche with a hand injury.

Hitchcock said that Klefbom will head back to Edmonton immediately for further evaluation.

Klefbom was initially injured after blocking a shot with his left hand and left the game briefly before returning after a few minutes. In the third period, he left again and was ruled out of the game for good.

Klefbom was held pointless in 10:36 of ice time prior to leaving the game for the second time. In 31 games so far this season, he has three goals and 12 assists.

Following their matchup with the Avs, Edmonton will be back in action Thursday in Winnipeg against the Jets.