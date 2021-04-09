Turris, Byron and Bishop placed on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers forward Kyle Turris, Montreal Canadiens winger Paul Byron, Ottawa Senators forward Clark Bishop and New York Islanders goaltender Ken Appleby were all placed on waivers Friday.

Turris, 31, has two goals and five points in 25 games with the Oilers this season. He cleared waivers upon being waived April 1.

Drafted third overall by the then-Phoenix Coyotes at the 2007 NHL Draft, Turris has also suited up for the Ottawa Senators and Nashville Predators.

In 751 career NHL games, the New Westminster, B.C. native has 167 goals and 421 points.

Byron was waived for the third time this season by the Montreal Canadiens. He has four goals and 12 points in 36 games with the Habs this season.

The 31-year-old has two years remaining on a four-year, $13.6 million contract.

Bishop, 25, has appeared in 12 games with the Senators this season, recording three assists. He was acquired by the Senators on Jan. 21 from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for defenceman Max Lajoie Bishop was a fifth-round pick (127th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft by Carolina.

Appleby has appeared in three NHL games with a 0-1-0 record.