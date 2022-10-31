Oilers propel into Top 5 in NHL Power Ranking Things are looking sweet as candy for the Oilers, while the Maple Leafs get a rock in their bag in the Halloween edition of our weekly Power Ranking.

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

It is a Halloween edition of our Power Rankings and the Boston Bruins tricked anyone who thought injuries would slow this team down to start the season.

The Bruins have won eight of nine games with David Pastrnak leading the way, notching 17 points – second only to Connor McDavid in the scoring race. Boston’s plus-18 goal differential is the best in the league.

After steamrolling through October, the Bruins will be tested to start November with their first five games coming against the Penguins, Rangers, Maple Leafs, Blues, and Flames.

Our top-ranked Canadian team, the Edmonton Oilers, check in at fourth overall. The Oilers are coming off a perfect week with wins over the Penguins, Blues, Blackhawks, and Flames. McDavid is averaging a goal per game and two points per game as the Oilers captain continues to raise the lofty bar that he has set for himself.

Edmonton ranks second in goals, expected goals, and power play percentage as the offence has carried the team to a 6-3-0 record to start the season.

Our predictive model continues to like what the Ottawa Senators are doing, placing them seventh on our list despite their .500 record.

The Sens rank 22nd in points percentage despite ranking 10th in goal and expected goals differential. Ottawa started last week with a win over the Dallas Stars before dropping games to the Wild and Panthers. This Senators team has shown it can fill the net, ranking third in goals per game. Keeping the puck out of the net will be the next step for the Sens to move up in the standings.

The Calgary Flames also crack the top 10, ranking ninth on our list. The 5-2-0 Flames are coming off a quiet week, playing just two games. Calgary beat the Penguins 4-1 before losing the latest Battle of Alberta, 3-2 Saturday night.

Despite ranking 10th overall in goals per game, the Flames’ offence ranks 26th in expected goals. Calgary has taken a high-volume, low-quality approach to scoring so far this season, ranking top five in shot attempts and shots on net while ranking 25th in net-front, inner-slot shots. If there is a regression offensively, we might see Calgary slip a bit but other than that, the Flames look like they should be a top-10 team going forward.

The Winnipeg Jets are 11th in points percentage and 16th on our list. Winnipeg is coming off a 3-0-1 week with wins over the Blues, Kings, and Coyotes. The Jets sit middle of the pack in goal differential and expected goal differential.

Winnipeg was fortunate to leave Vegas with a point as Connor Hellebuyck was the main reason the Jets made it to overtime against the Golden Knights. Hellebuyck was brilliant in the 2-1 loss as Vegas outshot Winnipeg 48-24 and 22-7 from the slot. The Jets play just five times in the next 17 days, starting with a home game against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have dropped four straight games and sit 23rd in our rankings. The Leafs will be happy to head home after finishing their Western Conference road trip with losses in San Jose, Los Angeles, and Anaheim.

Turnovers hurt the Leafs in their last two games as Toronto dropped to 4-4-2 on the season. The Maple Leafs uncharacteristically sit 27th in goals per game despite creating chances at a rate that should see them fill the net more than they have. Toronto does rank 11th in expected goal differential, so it should come as no surprise if the team starts seeing better results. But key mistakes at key moments continue to cost the team points in the standings.

Checking in at 25th on our list are the Montreal Canadiens. The 5-4-0 Habs are off to a better start than many forecasted, but the underlying numbers are not pretty.

Despite ranking 12th in goals against, the Canadiens sit last in expected goals against. This tells us two things. One, the Canadiens are bleeding chances. Two, the goaltending has been terrific. It will be tough for Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault to continue to play at the level they have and if there is a dip, the Habs will be in tough to continue to win as often as they lose.

The worst seems to be over for the Vancouver Canucks after a disastrous 0-5-2 start to the season. The Canucks have won two straight and play their next three games at home this week against the Devils, Ducks, and Predators.

The offence has clicked in back-to-back wins against the Kraken and Penguins as the Canucks scored five goals in each game. Elias Pettersson is leading the way as the only Canuck to average a point per game this season. Thatcher Demko has yet to find his form this season and if he can, the Canucks should be able to pull themselves back to a .500 record before long.