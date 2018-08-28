Can Pacioretty and the Habs move on after rocky off-season?

The Edmonton Oilers have signed veteran defenceman Jason Garrison to a professional tryout, the club announced Tuesday.

Garrison, 33, appeared in eight games last season for the Vegas Golden Knights, recording one assist.

He has spent time with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers in addition to the Golden Knights over the course of his 10-year NHL career.

The White Rock, B.C., native has appeared in 538 career NHL games, posting 48 goals and 111 assists.