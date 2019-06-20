Canadian forward Brandon Clarke, who played collegiately at Gonzaga, has been drafted 21st overall in 2019 NBA Draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder and will reportedly be traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 22-year-old averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 points per game with the Bulldogs last season, which saw the team reach the Elite Eight stage of the NCAA Tournament. Prior to joining Gonzaga, Clarke played two seasons at San Jose State.

Clarke was born in Vancouver but moved to the United States at an early age, settling in Phoenix.