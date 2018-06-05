ESPN Baseball Insider Buster Olney believes the Blue Jays should act sooner rather than later when it comes to trading their pending free agents.

Olney told Landsberg in the Morning on TSN 1050 Toronto Tuesday that the Blue Jays could maximize their returns for pitcher J.A. Happ and third baseman Josh Donaldson if they trade them before more sellers flood the market.

“They’re going to get something good for him if they decide to trade (Happ) and they absolutely should." Olney said. “I looked at fangraphs.com this morning, which does a great job of updating playoff chances and the Blue Jays stand at 3%.

"They’re not making the playoffs and given that it would absolutely be the right business decision to move all the parts that you can."

Olney believes the Blue Jays should move quickly before the market becomes oversaturated and value begins to drop - especially with pitching.

"The great thing with the Blue Jays now is in the month of June because other teams haven’t necessarily declared themselves (sellers), they could take a J.A. Happ into the market and probably do better than if they wait," Olney said. "The longer the Jays wait to trade J.A. Happ it means that there will be more pitchers dropped into the trade market."

Happ has been the best pitcher in the Jays rotation this season and has been their most consistent over the last three years.

The 35-year-old is 7-3 with a 4.08 ERA in 12 starts this season. In the last three years with Toronto Happ is 37-18 with a 3.60 ERA in 410.3 innings.

As for Donaldson, Olney notes the team trade the injury-plagued All-Star once he comes off the disabled list. He's currently sidelined with a calf injury, but is expected to be activated on Friday.

"To me now is the time you should do it, if Josh Donaldson is healthy and he’s back on the field for an extended period of time absolutely you should move him as soon as possible.”

The 32-year-old has hit just .234 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 159 plate appearances.

In the three years he's been with the Blue Jays, Donaldson has recorded 30 home runs season in every year and a career high 41 back in 2015, his MVP season.

The Blue Jays begin a series with the New York Yankees Tuesday night, kicking off a six-game home stand.

At 26-33 Toronto is in fourth place in the American League and 14.5 games back of the first place Boston Red Sox. The Blue Jays are just 12-17 at home this season.