As the sports world remains at a virtual standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, let’s look back to see what happened on April 18 in sports history.

The Great One Plays His Last Game

Wayne Gretzky played his last game in the NHL at Madison Square Gardens on April 18, 1999.

Gretzky's Rangers fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 in overtime, but the score of the game didn't matter on this day. It was all about honouring the great No. 99.

Despite the game being played on American soil between two American teams, the Canadian national anthem was sung as well with a special twist. Canadian rock star Bryan Adams replaced the second last line with 'we're going to miss you, Wayne Gretzky.' Then American singer John Amirante replaced the line 'o'er the land of the free" with 'in the land of Wayne Gretzky.'

The Brantford, Ont., native picked up an assist in his final game.

"I feel so lucky to be able to play in the NHL," Gretzky told reporters. "I've been so fortunate to play with some of the greatest players, against guys I admired so much, like the best player I ever played against Mario Lemieux ... my teammates and, of course, the best player I ever played with, Mark Messier. And it would be nothing without family and the great friendships I have developed over the years. I appreciate all the accolades. I tell everyone the greatest place to play is right here in New York."

After the game, the Penguins came over and shook Gretzky's hand before the MSG faithful gave The Great One a standing ovation that lasted over 10 minutes.

Over 20 seasons and 1487 games with the Edmonton Oilers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers, Gretzky amassed 894 goals, 1963 assists and 2857 points, which are all NHL records. The 15-time All-Star won four Stanley Cups, nine Hart Trophies, 10 Art Ross Trophies and two Conn Smythe Trophies over his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1999.

Maybe the stat that reveals just how dominate Gretzky was is the fact that he had more assists in his career than any player has points.

Jackie Robinson Debuts With The Montreal Royals

On April 18, 1946 at Roosevelt Stadium in Jersey City, Jackie Robinson, the baseball player that would go on to break the colour barrier in the MLB, played his first game with the Montreal Royals of the International League.

In October of 1945, Brooklyn Dodgers president Branch Rickey signed the 26-year-old Robinson and assigned him to their Triple-A affiliate in Montreal to see if had what it took to play in the pros.

On the road with the Royals, Robinson faced racism on a daily basis, but it was a different story when he played in Montreal. The Royals fans welcomed Robinson with open arms, especially after the second baseman had an amazing first game, hammering a three-run home run, three singles and two stolen bases in a 14-1 victory.

“Up in the [Royals] stands, no one dared insult Jackie. He was black, but in their eyes and hearts the fans didn’t see that. I heard obscenities thrown at him in the U.S. In Montreal, he was always respected as a baseball player,” said teammate Jean-Pierre Roy.

#OnThisDay in 1946, Jackie Robinson first stepped onto the field in a Montreal Royals Jersey. Watch his #HeritageMinute here: pic.twitter.com/T0PEfYlAcM — Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) April 18, 2020

Led by Robinson, the Royals would go on to the Little World Series that year before he was called up to the majors in 1947, winning the Rookie of the Year award.

A Good Day In History For The Leafs and Habs

It may of happened many years ago, but both the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens have had their fair share of success on April 18.

In 1942, Toronto completed an epic series come back against the Detroit Red Wings to win their fourth Stanley Cup in history, winning 3-1 on home ice at Maple Leaf Gardens after being down 3-0 in the series. It marked the first time in history that the Stanley Cup final went to seven games. Sweeney Schriner, Pete Langelle and Sweeney Schriner had the goals for Toronto.

In 1959, the Canadiens captured their fourth consecutive Cup and the 11th in team history with a 5-3 victory over the Leafs in Game 5 from the Montreal Forum. They would complete the five-peat the following season.

Finally in 1963, the Leafs would down the Wings once again, 3-1 in Game 5 from the Gardens, to win back-to-back Stanley Cups and the 11th in franchise history. The Maple Leafs would win again in 1964 and 1967 before going on their five-decade plus drought.

Other Notable Moments On April 18

1966 - Bill Russell named head coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the first black coach in NBA history.

1987 - Philadelphia Phillies slugger and Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt hammers his 500th career home run.

1991 - Legendary Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton breaks his own single-season assist record with his 1,136 dime of the 1990-91 campaign.

1995 - San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Joe Montana, a four-time Super Bowl champion, retires from the NFL.

1998 - Indianapolis Colts select Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.