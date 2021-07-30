Siegel: Leafs front office has lost the “benefit of the doubt” with Leafs fans

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Ondrej Kase to a one-year contract worth $1.25 million, it was announced Friday.

#Leafs have signed forward Ondrej Kase to a one-year deal at $1.25M. He missed all but three games last season for Boston with injuries. Wasn’t qualified by them this month.



Had a 20G season w/ Anaheim in 2017-18. He’s still just 25. So, there’s potential? — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) July 31, 2021

Kase missed all but three games last season while with the Boston Bruins because of injuries and was not qualified by them earlier this month.

Kase began his career with the Anaheim Ducks, scoring 20 goals and adding 18 assists in the 2017-18 season and following that up with 20 points in 30 games the season after.

The 25-year-old was dealt from the Ducks to the Bruins at the 2020 trade deadline but only appeared in nine total regular season games with the club.

A native of Kaden in the Czech Republic, Kase was selected in the seventh round (No. 205 overall) by the Ducks in the 2014 NHL Draft.