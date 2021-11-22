Columnists

Nov 22, 2021

Ontario teams bookend this week's NHL Power Ranking

The Maple Leafs take top spot among the NHL's 32 teams, while the Senators knock Arizona out of the basement in our NHL Power Rankings this week.

Matthews contributes early, Campbell takes over as Leafs continue sizzling form

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

The Maple Leafs have been on an absolute tear in November. They’re the only team to reach double digit wins this month, winning 12 of their 14 games. A 3-0-0 week to end its November schedule pushes Toronto all the way up to the top spot in the NHL in these Power Rankings. The Leafs’ Big 4 is in full form, with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander all scoring at over a point per game pace since November 1st.

It’s been a quiet week for the Flames, who split their two games of the week. With Florida and Carolina dropping, that’s enough for them to claim second place in these Power Rankings. Calgary owns the best goal differential in the NHL at +1.33, helped by a red-hot start from Jakob Markstrom. Markstrom has a .937 save percentage and a goals against average of 1.81. That $6 million cap hit is looking like a bargain for Calgary right now.

The Oilers had a solid week, going 2-1-0, but close wins against the Coyotes and Golden Knights coupled with a 4-1 loss to the Stars keeps them from shooting up too much in these Rankings. The Oilers have a perfect opportunity to continue padding their record with 7 of their next 8 games played on home ice. Leon Draisaitl is the first player in the NHL to reach 20 goals and 40 points this season, while Connor McDavid’s 22 assists lead the NHL. In other words, just another week at the office for Edmonton and their two megastars.

The Jets are the biggest fallers of the week after going 1-3-0, which drops them 11 spots and way out of the top ten. Their three losses came by a combined score of 13-2. This drops their goal differential to right about average at +0.05. Defense continues to be an issue for the Jets, as it has been for years. Winnipeg allows 25.0 scoring chances per games this season, ranking them 29th in the NHL. As long as their defense doesn’t tighten up, they will be over-reliant on Connor Hellebuyck, who’s been the biggest workhorse in the NHL since 2017-18, with 14,475 minutes played. Andrei Vasilevskiy is the only other netminder to even be within a thousand minutes of him over that span.

The downward spiral continues in Vancouver as they dropped all three of their matchups this week. The Canucks have now lost 10 of their 13 November games, taking only seven points in the process. Only Ottawa (3 points) and Buffalo (4) have been worse since the start of the month. Their penalty kill hurt them in November, with an embarrassing 56.8 per cent efficiency. To make matters worse, no other team has been under even the 70 per cent mark in that span. Combine that with 44 powerplay opportunities allowed to opponents, most in the NHL, and it makes it tough to play winning hockey.

And another disappointing week on the ice for the Habs was overshadowed by owner Geoff Molson clearing house, firing GM Marc Bergevin, as well as Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson. Former Rangers GM Jeff Gorton has been named VP of Hockey Operations and will oversee the team for the foreseeable future. Montreal is still looking for its first back to back wins of the season and hope to carry the momentum of an eventful 6-3 win over the Penguins on Saturday into their Monday night game in Vancouver.

The only team who has yet to win more than one game in November, Ottawa is the first team to take last place from the Coyotes in the Power Rankings since the start of the season. Looking on the brighter side, Drake Batherson is continuing his strong year in the nation's capital. The 23-year-old has 16 points in 14 games, a mark that leads the team despite Batherson missing five games this year.

 

Toronto Maple Leafs
1. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Week: No. 4 | 16-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.74 (7)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +1.20 (1)
  • Point %
    .717 (6)
Calgary Flames
2. Calgary Flames

Last Week: No. 5 | 12-4-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.33 (1)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.48 (5)
  • Point %
    .690 (7)
Colorado Avalanche
3. Colorado Avalanche

Last Week: No. 3 | 11-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.89 (5)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +1.01 (2)
  • Point %
    .639 (10)
Florida Panthers
4. Florida Panthers

Last Week: No. 2 | 14-4-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.10 (4)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.75 (4)
  • Point %
    .738 (4)
Washington Capitals
5. Washington Capitals

Last Week: No. 7 | 14-3-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.18 (2)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.38 (9)
  • Point %
    .750 (2)

 

 

Carolina Hurricanes
6. Carolina Hurricanes

Last Week: No. 1 | 15-4-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.15 (3)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.38 (10)
  • Point %
    .775 (1)
Edmonton Oilers
7. Edmonton Oilers

Last Week: No. 8 | 15-5-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.80 (6)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.47 (6)
  • Point %
    .750 (2)
Minnesota Wild
8. Minnesota Wild

Last Week: No. 11 | 14-6-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.62 (8)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.39 (8)
  • Point %
    .690 (7)
New York Rangers
9. New York Rangers

Last Week: No. 12 | 13-4-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.25 (13)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.27 (14)
  • Point %
    .725 (5)
Pittsburgh Penguins
10. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last Week: No. 14 | 10-7-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.24 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.83 (3)
  • Point %
    .571 (17)
Tampa Bay Lightning
11. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Week: No. 15 | 12-5-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.35 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.09 (18)
  • Point %
    .675 (9)
St. Louis Blues
12. St. Louis Blues

Last Week: No. 13 | 11-7-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.57 (9)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.33 (11)
  • Point %
    .595 (13)
Boston Bruins
13. Boston Bruins

Last Week: No. 10 | 11-7-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.22 (15)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.46 (7)
  • Point %
    .611 (12)
Columbus Blue Jackets
14. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Week: No. 17 | 12-7-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.32 (12)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.08 (17)
  • Point %
    .632 (11)
Dallas Stars
15. Dallas Stars

Last Week: No. 20 | 10-7-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.11 (21)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.29 (12)
  • Point %
    .579 (14)
Anaheim Ducks
16. Anaheim Ducks

Last Week: No. 6 | 11-8-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.45 (10)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.27 (13)
  • Point %
    .568 (19)
New Jersey Devils
17. New Jersey Devils

Last Week: No. 18 | 9-6-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.05 (16)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.11 (19)
  • Point %
    .579 (14)
Vegas Golden Knights
18. Vegas Golden Knights

Last Week: No. 16 | 12-9-0

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.05 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.18 (22)
  • Point %
    .571 (17)
Los Angeles Kings
19. Los Angeles Kings

Last Week: No. 19 | 9-8-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.10 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.12 (15)
  • Point %
    .525 (22)
Winnipeg Jets
20. Winnipeg Jets

Last Week: No. 9 | 10-7-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.05 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    - .18 (22)
  • Point %
    .571 (17)
San Jose Sharks
24. San Jose Sharks

Last Week: No. 24 | 11-9-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.10 (19)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.45 (25)
  • Point %
    .548 (20)
Nashville Predators
22. Nashville Predators

Last Week: No. 21 | 11-9-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.29 (22)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.18 (21)
  • Point %
    .548 (20)
Detroit Red Wings
23. Detroit Red Wings

Last Week: No. 26 | 10-9-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.45 (23)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.59 (27)
  • Point %
    .523 (23)
Seattle Kraken Logo
24. Seattle Kraken

Last Week: No. 27 | 7-13-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.71 (26)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.07 (16)
  • Point %
    .357 (27)
Chicago Blackhawks
25. Chicago Blackhawks

Last Week: No. 23 | 7-12-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.10 (28)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.30 (23)
  • Point %
    .381 (26)
Philadelphia Flyers
26. Philadelphia Flyers

Last Week: No. 22 | 8-8-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.50 (24)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.07 (16)
  • Point %
    .500 (24)
Buffalo Sabres
27. Buffalo Sabres

Last Week: No. 25 | 8-10-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.52 (25)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.86 (30)
  • Point %
    .452 (25)
Vancouver Canucks
28. Vancouver Canucks

Last Week: No. 28 | 6-14-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.00 (27)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.35 (24)
  • Point %
    .318 (29)
Montreal Canadiens
29. Montreal Canadiens

Last Week: No. 29 | 6-15-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.26 (30)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.46 (26)
  • Point %
    .304 (30)
Arizona Coyotes logo
32. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: No. 32 | 4-15-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.71 (32)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.47 (32)
  • Point %
    .238 (31)
New York Islanders
31. New York Islanders

Last Week: No. 31 | 5-10-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.12 (29)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.64 (28)
  • Point %
    .353 (28)
Ottawa Senators logo
32. Ottawa Senators

Last Week: No. 30 | 4-14-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.42 (31)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.99 (31)
  • Point %
    .237 (32)