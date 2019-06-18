While no deal is done yet, TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports there's a sense of optimism the Philadelphia Flyers will reach a contract with pending unrestricted free agent Kevin Hayes.

McKenzie speculates the market value for Hayes may be more than $6.5 million on a six-year deal.

It’s not yet a done deal but PHI continues to work toward a long-term contract for pending UFA centre Kevin Hayes and, for now anyway, there’s a sense of optimism. Stay tuned. Curious on the market value for Hayes. Six years at north of $6.5 million perhaps? — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 18, 2019

Hayes was acquired by the Flyers earlier this month from the Winnipeg Jets for a fifth-round pick. He visited the team last week and TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reported he was impressed, but the Flyers weren't No. 1 on his list of teams.

He scored 19 goals and 35 assists over 71 games with the Rangers and Jets in 2018-19, adding two goals and one assist over six playoff games with Winnipeg.

Hayes was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round, 24th overall, of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 92 goals and 136 assists over 381 career games in the NHL with the Rangers and Jets.

Hayes was on a one-year, $5.175 million contract this season and is currently scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He currently ranks at No. 17 on TSN's Free Agent Frenzy list.

The American spent four years with Boston College prior to his career in the NHL.