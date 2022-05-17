Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after winning the Draft Lottery on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pick second and the Houston Rockets will select third.

The last time the Magic held the top pick in the NBA Draft, they selected Dwight Howard from Southwest Atlanta Christian Academy in 2004.

The Houston Rockets, Magic, Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder entered the day with the joint best shot at landing the first pick in the draft as they each had a 14% chance at claiming the top spot.

While 14 teams were eligible for the lottery, both the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had previously traded away their picks. The Lakers spot now belongs to the New Orleans Pelicans and the Clippers selection is the property of the Thunder.

Two Canadian prospects, London, Ont.'s Shaedon Sharpe of Kentucky and Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin from Montreal, are expected to be lottery picks at the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.