The Orlando Magic are hoping to re-sign All-Star center Nikola Vucevic to a four-year deal worth at least $90 million when free agency opens Sunday, sources told The New York Times' Marc Stein.

The Magic had previously shown interest in potentially parting ways with the Montenegrin big man after taking Mo Bamba with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. That said, Vucevic turned in a career year last season, making his first NBA All-Star Game appearance and helping Orlando end a six-year playoff drought.

Vucevic is among the NBA's most talented offensive centers and consistently ranks near the top of the league in rebounding.

The 28-year-old averaged a career-best 20.8 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 80 games in 2018-19.

Should Vucevic return to the Magic, Orlando will have an influx of big men and will need to quickly resolve its issues on the perimeter with Terrence Ross set to enter free agency.