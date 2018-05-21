Major League Baseball has extended Toronto Blue Jays closer's administrative leave for another week, the league announced on Monday.

Originally placed on leave in accordance with the joint MLB/MLB Domestic Violence Policy on May 8 after his arrest by Toronto Police on a charge of domestic assault, sources told TSN.ca last week that Osuna's leave is expected to be extended on a weekly basis up until his scheduled June 18 court date or if a resolution occurs sooner.

The Toronto Star obtained court documents on May 17 that the 23-year-old Osuna had been issued a restraining order as part of his release, as well as a directive to refrain from the consumption of alcohol and the possession of weapons.

Adminstrative leave is not considered punitive by the MLB and, as such, Osuna will continue to be paid whilst on it.

Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all spent with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.