OTTAWA — The Ottawa Reblacks re-signed defensive linemen Danny Mason, Avery Ellis and Michael Wakefield on Monday.

All three players were scheduled top become free agents next month.

Mason has spent the last two seasons in Ottawa. He had 33 tackles and eight special-teams tackles in 17 regular-season contests in 2019.

Ellis completed his third season with Ottawa, establishing career highs in tackles (54) and sacks (seven) while adding a forced fumble. Ellis has accumulated 97 defensive tackles and 16 sacks in 43 regular-season contests with the Redblacks.

Wakefield had 32 tackles and four sacks in 16 games last season with Ottawa, Wakefield has appeared in 39 regular-season contests as a Redblack, accumulating 54 tackles, seven sacks and an interception.

---

Blue Bombers re-sign Bryant to one-year extension

WINNIPEG _ Stanley Bryant won't be hitting the open market.

The Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed the veteran offensive lineman to a one-year deal Monday. He was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Bryant was a finalist for the CFL's top lineman award in 2019 after winning the honour the previous two seasons. He has started 101 straight games at left tackle since signing with Winnipeg in February 2015.

Bryant spent his first five CFL seasons with Calgary. He has played for two Grey Cup-winning teams and is a five-time CFL all-star.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.