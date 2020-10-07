Sens come away with king's ransom of talent on 'franchise-defining' night

The Ottawa Senators have acquired goaltender Matt Murray from the Pittsburgh Penguins for the 52nd overall pick in this year's draft and forward Jonathan Gruden.

TRADE ALERT 🚨: The Penguins have acquired forward Jonathan Gruden and a 2020 second-round draft pick (52nd overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Matt Murray. pic.twitter.com/lag06QAFaU — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 7, 2020

The 26-year-old had a .899 save percentage and 2.87 GAA in 38 appearances with the Penguins last season. In three playoff games, Murray recorded a .914 save percentage and 2.50 GAA as Pittsburgh was eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the Montreal Canadiens.

"The acquisition of Matt Murray represents an important addition to our lineup," Senators general manager Pierre Dorio said. "He's a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we're certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders. "

Murray backstopped the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2016 and 2017. He was a third-round pick (83rd overall) by Pittsburgh at the 2012 NHL Draft and made the NHL All-Rookie Team in 2017.

“We would like to thank Matt for everything he’s done in his five seasons with the Penguins," Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford said. "He was instrumental to our back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships, and we wish him the best.”

Murray is a restricted free agent and is coming off a three-year, $11.25 million contract with an AAV of $3.75 million.

Now the test for Ottawa is getting Murray signed to a multi-year deal. He has arb rights and can walk himself to UFA in a year. But I think if the Sens are fair in their approach, this is is a good fit for Murray. Should be a contract to be had here. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2020

In 199 career NHL games, Murray has a .914 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA.

The second-round pick acquired by the Penguins was one of four picks the Senators held in the round.

Gruden, a fourth-round pick of the Senators in 2018, had 30 goals and 66 points in 59 games with the London Knights this past season,