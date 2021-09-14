'Why not us?': Dorion believes Sens will take the next step this year

With just eight days until training camp, the Ottawa Senators continue to negotiate with restricted free agent winger Brady Tkachuk.

Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia writes it's "believed" the Senators have offered an eight-year, $64 million contract to the 21-year-old. That offer would tie Tkachuk for the team's biggest cap hit at $8 million with defenceman Thomas Chabot who signed an identical extension that kicked in last year.

Tkachuk scored 17 goals and added 19 assists in 56 games last season. He has 60 goals and 65 assists in 198 career NHL games since being selected fourth overall by the Senators in the 2018 draft.

The Senators still have $24.5 million in cap space for this season after signing forward Drake Batherson to a six-year, $29.85 million deal earlier this month, per CapFriendly.

Ottawa will open training camp next week, with their first preseason game scheduled for Sept. 26.