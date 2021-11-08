The Ottawa Senators cancelled practice on Monday for precautionary reasons.

The move comes after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol on Sunday.

Schedule update, Nov. 8: For precautionary reasons, today’s #Sens practice has been cancelled. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) November 8, 2021

Senators forward Austin Watson was also place in the protocol last week.

Ottawa is scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.