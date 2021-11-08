33m ago
Senators cancel practice for precautionary reasons
The Ottawa Senators cancelled practice on Monday for precautionary reasons. The move comes after defenceman Nick Holden and associate coach Jack Capuano were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 Protocol on Sunday.
TSN.ca Staff
Senators forward Austin Watson was also place in the protocol last week.
Ottawa is scheduled to visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.