1h ago
Senators' D Wolanin leaves early with LBI
Ottawa Senators defenceman Christian Wolanin suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks and will not return.
TSN.ca Staff
Where things stand with the Canadian teams two weeks into the season
Ottawa Senators defenceman Christian Wolanin suffered a lower-body injury in Wednesday's matchup with the Vancouver Canucks and did not return.
Injury update: #Sens defenceman Christian Wolanin has sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game in Vancouver.— Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) January 28, 2021
He played 7:35 of game-action before departing, recording zero points and one shot on goal. The Canucks went on to defeat Ottawa 5-1.
This is the 25-year-old's fourth season with the Sens. He had zero points in three games entering Wednesday's matchup.
The Senators will be back in action against the Canucks on Thursday.