1h ago
Senators' Batherson out two months with high ankle sprain
Ottawa Senators leading-scoring Drake Batherson will miss at least the next two months with a high ankle sprain after taking a hit from Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell on Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Dell appeared to shove Batherson with his right shoulder as he was attempting to skate behind the net. Batherson went feet-first into the boards and needed help to leave the game.
Dell was suspended three games for interference on Wednesday.
Batherson, a 23-year-old right winger, is having a career season with 13 goals and 21 assists over 31 games with the Sens in 2021-22, his fourth year with the franchise.