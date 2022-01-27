Ottawa Senators leading-scoring Drake Batherson will miss at least the next two months with a high ankle sprain after taking a hit from Buffalo Sabres goalie Aaron Dell on Tuesday.

Dell appeared to shove Batherson with his right shoulder as he was attempting to skate behind the net. Batherson went feet-first into the boards and needed help to leave the game.

Dell was suspended three games for interference on Wednesday. 

Batherson, a 23-year-old right winger, is having a career season with 13 goals and 21 assists over 31 games with the Sens in 2021-22, his fourth year with the franchise. 