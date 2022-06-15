The Ottawa Senators signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract extension on Thursday, carrying an average annual value of $950,000.

The 25-year-old posted three goals and seven points in a career-high 63 games with the Senators this season.

Gambrell was acquired by the Senators in exchange for a seventh-round pick in an early-season trade with the San Jose Sharks in October.

"Dylan's versatility is one of his greatest strengths," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a team release. "He quickly earned the trust of our coaching staff as an effective penalty killer who could be relied upon in any situation from the centre position."

A second-round pick of the Sharks in 2016, Gambrell has 13 goals and 30 points in 173 career NHL games.