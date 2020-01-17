1h ago
Pageau absent from skate after late scratch
Ottawa Senators centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau was absent from the team's practice Friday, one day after being a late scratch for the Senators' 4-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Pageau was scratched Thursday after taking part in warmups due to an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
The 27-year-old sits second on the team in goals and points this season with 19 goals and 31 points in 46 games.
Pageau, a pending unrestricted free agent, has been the subject of trade speculation ahead of the Feb. 24 trade deadline and carries a $3.1 million cap hit.
The team used the following lines during Friday's talk:
Tkachuk-Anisimov-Duclair
Namestnikov-Tierney-Brown
Ennis-White-Batherson
Balcers-Chlapik-Sabourin
Chabot-Hainsey
Borowiecki-Zaitsev
Reilly-Demelo