Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion told TSN 1200 in Ottawa Friday goalie Anders Nilsson has a concussion and will be placed on injured reserve. Dorion added goalie Craig Anderson is ready to go.

Marcus Hogberg started for the Senators in their overtime win over the Nashville Predators Thursday.

In other Senators injury news, Ron Hainsey will miss a week to 10 days with a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period of Thursday's game.