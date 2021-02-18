1h ago
Sens' Hogberg exits early with apparent injury
Matt Murray has replaced Marcus Hogberg in goal for the Ottawa Senators in against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
TSN.ca Staff
Matt Murray has replaced Marcus Hogberg in goal for the Ottawa Senators against the Toronto Maple Leafs Thursday night.
Matt Murray has replaced Marcus Hogberg in goal for the #Sens with eight minutes remaining in the first period.— Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2021
Hogberg gave up one goal on five shots prior to leaving the game.
More to come.