The Ottawa Senators have signed Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract. 

The contract carries a value of $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL. 

The forward put up nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL in 2020-21.

Brown, who was selected 11th overall by the Sens in 2016, has netted one goal and eight assists over 30 career games in the NHL. 