1h ago
Senators announce signing of forward Brown
The Ottawa Senators signed 23-year-old Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way deal.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have signed Logan Brown to a one-year, two-way contract.
The contract carries a value of $750,000 in the NHL and $100,000 in the AHL.
The forward put up nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 13 games with the Belleville Senators of the AHL in 2020-21.
Brown, who was selected 11th overall by the Sens in 2016, has netted one goal and eight assists over 30 career games in the NHL.