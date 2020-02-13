It looks like Mark Borowiecki is going to be out for the next little while.

Following their 3-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Ottawa, Senators head coach D.J. Smith told reporters the defenceman will be out for "some time" with a potential high ankle sprain, though he did say the injury wasn't as severe as initially feared.

DJ Smith says Mark Borowiecki will be “out some time.” Smith says they will know more on Friday but it sounds like a potential high ankle sprain. #sens — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) February 14, 2020

Smith added the team will know more on Friday when he is re-evaluated.

Borowiecki was injured in the third period after colliding with Arizona's Lawson Crouse at centre ice. He limped down the tunnel and did not return. Prior to his departure, Borowiecki had zero points in 14:13 of ice time.

The 30-year-old has seven goals and 11 assists in 53 games for the Sens so far this season.

Following their win over the Coyotes, Ottawa will be back in action Saturday night at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.