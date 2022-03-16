Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith said Wednesday he's unsure whether goaltender Matt Murray will play again this season.

Murray has been sidelined since last week due to a neck injury is currently on injured reserve.

"He’s doing better, but he's not close to skating," Smith said. "You know, it's another unfortunate situation. He's doing what he can to get back but I mean, I don't know if he'll be back or not. But it won't be anytime soon."

The 27-year-old has been sidelined by various injuries throughout this season. When healthy, he has posted a 5-12-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 20 games. He also appeared in two games with the Belleville Senators, going 1-1 with a .918 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA during an AHL stint in late 2021.

Signed at a cap hit of $6.25 million through the 2023-24 season, Murray had a 10-13-1 record last year with a 3.38 GAA and a .893 save percentage in his first year with the Senators after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

With Murray sidelined, the Senators turned to Anton Forsberg as their starter in four straight games before resting him in Monday night's loss to the Arizona Coyotes.

The 27-year-old is set to start once again on Wednesday and Smith was full of praise for goaltender, who has a 13-11-2 record this season with a .916 save percentage and a 2.83 GAA.

"He's been our best goalie all year. I mean, he has been the most consistent. I would say he started slow but he's, you know, he's been there, through some tough games," Smith said. "I've said before he's competitive. He's in shape, where the one thing he's got on his side is he's been through these trades, waivers, picked up, sent down. He's done this a long time. And he knows how this whole thing works. I mean, Not to say you ever probably get used to it, but he's a guy that that's been through that and he certainly doesn't want to go back and he's playing like a guy that likes it in the NHL and wants to stay."

Forsberg, 27, is currently set to become unrestricted free agent this summer as he plays out a one-year, $900,000 contract.