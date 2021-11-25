1h ago
Sens D Zaitsev fined $5K for cross-checking Meier
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Senators 3, Sharks 6
Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was fined $5,000 on Thursday for slashing Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks.
Zaitsev did not receive a penalty on the play, which occurred in the Sharks 6-3 win on Wednesday night.
Wednesday's game was Zaitsev's first game back after being activated from the COVID Protocol.
The 30-year-old has one goal in 12 games with the Senators this season after posting four goals and 17 points in 55 games last season.
The $5,000 fine was the maximum under the CBA for Zaitsev, who carries a $4.5 million cap hit through the 2023-24 season.