Ottawa Senators defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was fined $5,000 on Thursday for slashing Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks.

Zaitsev did not receive a penalty on the play, which occurred in the Sharks 6-3 win on Wednesday night.

Ottawa’s Nikita Zaitsev has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Cross-checking San Jose’s Timo Meier. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 25, 2021

Wednesday's game was Zaitsev's first game back after being activated from the COVID Protocol.

The 30-year-old has one goal in 12 games with the Senators this season after posting four goals and 17 points in 55 games last season.

The $5,000 fine was the maximum under the CBA for Zaitsev, who carries a $4.5 million cap hit through the 2023-24 season.