The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced a pair of hearings for hits that occurred during Sunday night games.

Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig will have a hearing over a cross-check to Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois, while Washington Capitals defenceman Dylan McIlrath will have a hearing over a hit to the head of Boston Bruins forward Steven Fogarty.

Ottawa’s Ridly Greig will have a hearing today for Cross-checking Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021

The cross-check by Greig came midway through the second period of the Senators' 3-2 overtime victory. He was assessed a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct on the play. The 28th overall pick of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Greig also scored the opening goal of the game.

Washington’s Dylan McIlrath will have a hearing today for an Illegal Check to the Head on Boston’s Steven Fogarty. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 27, 2021

Like Greig, McIlrath was also penalized for his hit.

In the opening minute of the third period of the Cap's 3-2 loss, McIlrath caught Fogarty with a high hit. He was issued a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Fogarty did not return to the game for the Bruins.

McIlrath, 29, signed as a free agent with the Caps in the summer after spending last season with the Detroit Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins. He has appeared in 66 NHL games over seven seasons with the New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Red Wings.