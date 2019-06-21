Thomson on being drafted: 'I want to see how they play hockey here'

VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators selected defenceman Lassi Thomson with the 19th pick in the NHL draft on Friday.

Thomson, six-foot 186 pounds, played his first season in North America in 2018-19 with the Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets.

The 18-year-old produced 17 goals and 41 points in 63 games with the Rockets, while also winning gold at the 2019 world junior hockey championship with Finland.

Ottawa acquired the pick in the deal that sent Matt Duchene to the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to February's trade deadline.

The Senators finished last in the 31-team NHL this season, but Colorado owned their original first-round selection following the initial Duchene trade that saw Ottawa acquire the talented centre from the Avalanche in November 2017.

As a result, Colorado had the best odds of winning the draft lottery back in April, but slipped to fourth behind the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Ottawa — which could have surrendered the fourth pick in last June's draft to the Avalanche as part of the terms of the first Duchene trade — held onto the selection and took winger Brady Tkachuk.

The Senators are in the middle of a rebuild that saw the roster gutted last season. Captain and star defenceman Erik Karlsson was traded to the San Jose Sharks, while Duchene, as well as wingers Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel, were also sent packing in separate deals.

Ottawa fired head coach Guy Boucher late in the season, replacing him with Marc Crawford on an interim basis before hiring former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant D.J. Smith last month as the 14th bench boss in franchise history.

The club already had a solid group of young players in its stable heading into Friday, including Tkachuk, defencemen Thomas Chabot and Max Lajoie, centres Colin White and Logan Brown, and wingers Drake Batherson and Alex Formenton.

The Senators also hold the 32nd, 44th, 83rd, 94th, 125th and 187th picks in the draft, with rounds two through seven scheduled for Saturday.

Ottawa currently owns 12 selections in the 2020 draft, including two first-rounders and three second-rounders, to go along with nine picks in 2021.

