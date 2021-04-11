The Ottawa Senators announced Sunday they have signed defenceman Cody Goloubef to a prorated one-year, two-way deal.

Goloubef has played in 19 games for the Senators' AHL affiliate Belleville Senators, recording three goals and an assist.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of 160 NHL games, including 29 with the Sens, and has three goals and 22 assists in his NHL career.