The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Ron Hainsey to a one-year, $3.5 million contract, the team announced Monday.

A few minutes later, the team announced the signing of forward Tyler Ennis to a one-year deal worth $800,000.

Ennis, 29, scored 12 goals and added six assists for 18 points in 51 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

The 38-year-old Hainsey tallied five goals and 18 assists in 81 regular season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season. In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Hainsey added one assist in seven games.

Hainsey was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens 13th overall in the 2000 NHL Draft. Since playing for the Canadiens, Hainsey has played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hainsey won the 2017 Stanley Cup with the Penguins after being traded from the Hurricanes in February 2017.

The Connecticut native is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract.

Hainsey has recorded 241 assists and 299 points in 1068 NHL career games.