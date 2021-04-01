Sens sign Bernard-Docker to entry-level deal: 'It's another big piece to the puzzle'

The Ottawa Senators announced signed 2018 first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker to a three-year entry-level contract on Thursday.

The defenceman will report to the Senators after completing the required quarantine period, the team announced.

Bernard-Docker recently finished his third season at the University of North Dakota, where he posted three goals and 18 points in 27 games. He had 15 goals and 60 points in 95 games over his collegiate career.

“Jacob represents another key component of our future,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “He’s very mature for his age and already possesses great gap and stick detail within his game. He’s an exemplary leader and a winner who we’re looking forward to seeing in our lineup.”

The 20-year-old was named the NCHC Defensive Defenceman of the Year this season and won gold with Team Canada at the 2020 World Juniors.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.