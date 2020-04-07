While one KHL free agent came off the board Tuesday in Alexander Barabanov, two others continue to draw interest.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, the Ottawa Senators remain the front-runners for defenceman Artyom Zub, while goaltender Alexei Melnichuk has narrowed his list down to four U.S.-based NHL clubs.

Zub, 24, had 13 goals and 22 points in 57 games this season with SKA St. Petersburg. The 6-foot-2 blueliner won gold with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at PyeongChang 2018 and is a two-time bronze medallist at the World Hockey Championship with Russia. He won the KHL's Gagarin Cup with SKA in 2017.

Melnichuk, 21, appeared in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg this season, posting an 8-5-1 record with a .930 save percentage and a 1.68 goals-against average.