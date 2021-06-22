The Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday the club has extended the contract of AHL Belleville Senators head coach Troy Mann for two seasons.

“When we hired Troy three summers ago, we knew we were getting someone who had a strong track record in developing players,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “With where we were as an organization at that time, and with all that has transpired with regards to stockpiling prospects since, the timing could not have been better. Troy has played a vital role in helping with both the development and preparation of countless players, many of whom have recently assumed important roles in Ottawa. We’re pleased to reach an agreement with Troy to see him return to Belleville.”

Mann is 93-67-8-6 over the past three seasons in Belleville.

More details to come.