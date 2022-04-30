The Ottawa Senators placed defenceman Michael Del Zotto on waivers on Saturday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Del Zotto, 31, played in 36 games for the Senators this season, recording a trio of goals and 10 assists.

The 6-foot defenceman will likely join the AHL's Belleville Senators if he clears waivers to join the club for their Calder Cup Playoff run.

Del Zotto played 26 games in Belleville this season where he scored 10 goals and 27 points.

The Senators closed the curtain on their 2021-22 season last night with a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers and finished in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.