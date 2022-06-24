The 2023 World Men's Curling Championship is coming to the nation's capital, Curling Canada announced on Friday.

Ottawa's TD Place will host next season's men worlds from April 1-9.

The city was supposed to host the 2021 World Men's Curling Championship, but that was moved to the Calgary bubble because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are looking forward to having the World Men’s Curling Championship 2023 in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, Ontario,” said Kate Caithness, President of the World Curling Federation. “Following the relocation of the 2021 World Men’s Curling Championship from Ottawa to the Calgary bubble, I’m sure the local organizers are eager and ready to welcome the world to their beautiful city. We’re pleased that our ongoing partnership with Curling Canada continues to produce world class championships, where fans and curlers can enjoy great competition in a safe and memorable environment.”

Canada's Brad Gushue fell to Sweden's Niklas Edin in the 2022 men's worlds final in Las Vegas.

“Ottawa made it crystal clear to us that while they understood the decision that had to be made for the 2021 championship, they wanted this World Men’s Championship in their city as quickly as possible,” said Katherine Henderson, Chief Executive Officer of Curling Canada. “Based on our past trips to Ottawa for Season of Champions events, I know the 2023 World Men’s Championship will be worth the wait and our capital will put on a world-class show.”

Ottawa has hosted four Tim Hortons Briers as well as the 2017 Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings Canadian Curling Trials.